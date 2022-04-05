Still confused why NSFAS is distancing itself from Sibongile Mani’s R14m theft? Here’s why

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has distanced itself from the conviction of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sibongile Mani, who was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for spending R800,000 of R14m erroneously deposited into her account.

Mani made news headlines in June 2017 after the amount was mistakenly paid to her by a private service provider, Intellimali, which disburses funds on behalf of the scheme at the university.

Mani went on a spending spree and had spent R818,000 of the money before the rest was recovered and her account blocked.

Here's why NSFAS is distancing itself from the scandal:

It did not deposit R14m into Mani's account

Intellimali mistakenly deposited R14m into Mani's account on June 1, 2017. She was supposed to receive a monthly allowance of R1,400 which the scheme authorised and paid to WSU.

The scheme said investigations conducted after the erroneous payment came to light, showed that it did not suffer any financial loss as a result of the payment made by the service provider.

“NSFAS had, when the incident came to light, commissioned an internal audit review of its systems and controls and confirmed that no financial loss was suffered,” said spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.