Still confused why NSFAS is distancing itself from Sibongile Mani’s R14m theft? Here’s why
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has distanced itself from the conviction of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sibongile Mani, who was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for spending R800,000 of R14m erroneously deposited into her account.
Mani made news headlines in June 2017 after the amount was mistakenly paid to her by a private service provider, Intellimali, which disburses funds on behalf of the scheme at the university.
Mani went on a spending spree and had spent R818,000 of the money before the rest was recovered and her account blocked.
Here's why NSFAS is distancing itself from the scandal:
It did not deposit R14m into Mani's account
Intellimali mistakenly deposited R14m into Mani's account on June 1, 2017. She was supposed to receive a monthly allowance of R1,400 which the scheme authorised and paid to WSU.
The scheme said investigations conducted after the erroneous payment came to light, showed that it did not suffer any financial loss as a result of the payment made by the service provider.
“NSFAS had, when the incident came to light, commissioned an internal audit review of its systems and controls and confirmed that no financial loss was suffered,” said spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.
The scheme did not open a case against Mani
Mamabolo said the scheme had no basis to open a case against Mani because it was not responsible for the erroneous payment and her spending R800,000 of the money.
Intellimali opened a case against Mani and its director Roy Jackson testified in court that the erroneous payment was due to a technical glitch.
Intellimali paid students after Mani spent R800,000
Jackson also told the court Intellimali had suffered financial losses due to Mani spending the R818,000.
The service provider paid the students who could have been prejudiced as a result of the payment error.
He told the court the company also lost R500,000 which was spent on hiring auditors Ernst & Young.
Intellimali responds to Mani's sentence
In a statement seen by TimesLIVE, the company welcomed Mani's sentencing.
“Five years after the unfortunate incident with WSU student Ms Mani, Intellimali welcomes the verdict handed down after a long judicial process.
“We have faith in the SA judicial system and that there will be a fair final outcome after the process runs its course. It is important that individuals be held accountable for their actions,” said Intellimali.
NSFAS had not responded to additional questions sent by TimesLIVE by the time this article was published. The article will be updated with its response when it is received.
