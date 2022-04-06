×

South Africa

First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA

06 April 2022 - 11:25
Snow is expected over parts of SA this weekend. File photo.
Image: Southern Drakensberg Tourist Information Centre via Facebook

Dust off your winter woolies. If predictions are spot on, SA can expect its first snowfall of the year this weekend.

Storm Report SA said weather models “are suggesting a strong upper air system will move over the country this weekend.

“This system is forecast to bring heavy rain over Free State, North West, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng from Friday.”

The system is also expected to bring a drop in temperatures, with snowfall over the eastern parts of Lesotho from Saturday. More than 10cm of snow is expected over the northeastern parts of the mountain kingdom.

The news about snow has South Africans excited.

One Facebook user said: “Woooohooo! Winter is coming. Love it. I’m not a fan of summer, especially in Gauteng.”

Another said: “Let it snow. Cannot wait for winter.”

Resorts in the Drakensberg are eagerly awaiting snow.

Lake Naverone, in the Southern Berg, posted a picture of snow-capped mountains, captured previously, to its social media platforms, saying: “Winter lovers are you ready? We might have our first snowfall for 2022.”

⚠❄⚠❄ Winter lovers are you ready?! The first snowfall of the season is on the way. Weather models are suggesting a...

Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

TimesLIVE

