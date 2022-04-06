Two security guards robbed of arms outside a Free State mine
06 April 2022 - 21:59
Police have launched a manhunt after an attack on security guards who were robbed of their firearms outside a mine in Virginia, Free State, on Tuesday night.
Virginia police were informed about a shoot-out and a business robbery at Harmony Central Plant about 11.30pm.
“Apparently seven armed robbers attempted to hijack a Toyota Quantum driven by security personnel while patrolling outside the mine premises,” police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said.
Though no-one was injured during the shoot-out, the suspects robbed the security officers' rifle and 9mm pistol and drove off with unknown vehicles.
