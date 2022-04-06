×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two security guards robbed of arms outside a Free State mine

06 April 2022 - 21:59 By TimesLIVE
Two security guards were robbed of two firearms when they were attacked outside a mine in the Free State on Tuesday night.
Two security guards were robbed of two firearms when they were attacked outside a mine in the Free State on Tuesday night.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police have launched a manhunt after an attack on security guards who were robbed of their firearms outside a mine in Virginia, Free State, on Tuesday night.

Virginia police were informed about a shoot-out and a business robbery at Harmony Central Plant about 11.30pm.

 “Apparently seven armed robbers attempted to hijack a Toyota Quantum driven by security personnel while patrolling outside the mine premises,” police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said.

Though no-one was injured during the shoot-out, the suspects robbed the security officers' rifle and 9mm pistol and drove off with unknown vehicles.

TimesLIVE

Cops offer R50,000 for info that could help find Amahle Thabethe, missing since 2019

As Monday marked exactly three years since Amahle Michel Thabethe went missing, Gauteng police have offered a R50,000 reward for any information that ...
News
2 days ago

Homeless man gets life for rape

A homeless man who had previously been convicted for rape was on Wednesday sentenced to life in prison for repeating the crime.
News
3 hours ago

Rising vigilantism: SA is reaping the fruits of misrule

Unfulfilled promises and dwindling indirect rule are giving birth to a youthful citizenry with no faith in formal politics
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space