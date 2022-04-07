×

South Africa

Esther Mahlangu keen to go to court to see two men arrested for her attack

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 April 2022 - 18:42
World-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was punched, strangled and tied up in her home in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, on March 19. Two suspects will appear in court on Friday.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack on renowned African artist Esther Mahlangu at her home two weeks ago,  Mpumalanga premier  Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said on Thursday.

Speaking outside Mahlangu’s home in Weldervrede near Siyabuswa, the premier said police had been working around the clock to catch the suspects.

She said the first person who was arrested allegedly had the firearm belonging to Mahlangu and she led them to the person he allegedly bought it from.

The two men will be appearing in the Mdutjana magistrate’s court in Siyabuswa on Friday morning.

During the robbery last month, Mahlangu, 86, was assaulted and had her hands tied with a cord. 

The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65mm pistol,  an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys, then fled the scene.

Mahlangu was left helpless and had injuries on her face. She was later found by her granddaughter, who alerted neighbours.

“We are happy as government that police have apprehended the suspects. When we reported this to gogo (grandmother), she was happy that justice was being done,” the premier said.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said Mahlangu wanted to attend the court case so she could see who had attacked her.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said Mahlangu was “in high spirits” when the government team met her on Thursday afternoon. However, she said, Mahlangu was not happy with what happened to her.

“It had a psychological effect on her. What is of comfort to her is that justice has been done and she is surrounded by family members. As we were briefing her on developments she had a sense of relief that something was being done,” the premier said.

In a statement, police said the two suspects were charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and house robbery.

