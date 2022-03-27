×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'He knew that if he spoke, I might recognise his voice'- Esther Mahlangu recalls vicious attack

27 March 2022 - 00:04

The bruises and burn wounds on Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu’s face belied the brave front she put up when she met the Sunday Times at her Mpumalanga homestead where she survived a vicious — and highly suspicious — attack...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Public protector shocked at violent attack on artist Dr Esther Mahlangu South Africa
  2. Esther Mahlangu, bruised after attack, bought gun 20 years ago for protection News
  3. Premier offers to beef up security at Esther Mahlangu's home as police hunt for ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe