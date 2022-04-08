Durban funeral parlour security guard killed

A security officer was gunned down on Friday morning in KwaMashu, north of Durban.

Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said they received a call from Marshall Security Operations Centre about a shooting at a business premises next to the Bridge City Shopping Centre in KwaMashu.

“Reports indicate a security officer guarding a funeral parlour had been gunned down by an unknown number of assailants while at work. On arrival at the scene the male guard was found lying face down in a pool of blood and surrounded by at least 12 bullet casings.”

Herbst said the man was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

TimesLIVE

