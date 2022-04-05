×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA slams Nersa’s failure to hold public hearings over proposed electricity price increase

05 April 2022 - 12:20
The National Energy Regulator of SA is proposing an average increase of 7.47% in municipal electricity tariffs from July 1. Stock photo
The National Energy Regulator of SA is proposing an average increase of 7.47% in municipal electricity tariffs from July 1. Stock photo
Image: 123RF

The DA has slammed the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for proposing an electricity price increase without holding public hearings.

Nersa is proposing an average increase of 7.47% for municipal electricity tariffs from July 1.

The proposal comes after Nersa approved a 9.6% tariff increase for Eskom customers which took effect on April 1 and an 8.61% increase for municipalities.

Nersa said the July 1 implementation date for municipalities is in accordance with the requirements of the Municipal Finance Management Act 2003.

The DA said the decision by Nersa to not hold public hearings on the proposed municipal electricity tariff increase is at odds with the provisions of the regulator act and therefore illegal.

“Due to the limited ability of municipalities to absorb costs and cushion consumers against electricity tariff increases, the costs will be passed on to the consumer,” said the party's shadow minister of mineral resources and energy, Kevin Mileham.

LISTEN | Energy regulator grants Eskom 9.61% tariff increase

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announced that Eskom’s tariff increase for the 2022/2023 financial year will be 9.61%.
Video & Podcasts
1 month ago

“It is simply unacceptable for tariffs hikes to be imposed on consumers without any public hearings. A cloak-and-dagger operation, carried out without the input of those who would be most affected, is simply not right.”

Mileham said consumers should not be punished for Nersa’s inability to get its house in order on the electricity price methodology.

“By foregoing a public participation process on the municipal tariff increase, Nersa is denying residents and municipalities an opportunity for a procedurally fair process to air their views on this increase,” he said.

“Consumers are already struggling to keep the lights on, yet Nersa thinks it is not important to canvass their views on another tariff increase.

“The DA will fight against any attempt to impose an above-inflationary electricity increase on consumers without public participation.”

Last week, Deputy President David Mabuza said Eskom was starting to show a “positive outlook”, partly due to decisive interventions by the government, including putting pressure on national departments and municipalities to settle outstanding debts to the electricity utility.

“Eskom is starting to show a positive outlook, of course with the cushion of government. All national government departments have paid [what they owed Eskom], co-ordinated by the minister of public works [Patricia de Lille]. We are encouraging municipalities to allow Eskom to collect money that is due,” he said during a question-and-answer session in parliament.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom welcomes 20-year sentences for fraudsters who stole R35m

Two men were sentenced to an effective 20 years' jail term each for fraud and corruption that cost Eskom R35m.
News
4 days ago

Warrant of arrest for former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi after court no-show

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court has issued a warrant of arrest for former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi after he failed ...
News
5 days ago

Clean air is a right. This is what needs to change

Other countries have shown that improving it takes dedication, resources and time, but the benefits are huge
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  2. Blow for David Mabuza as Ramaphosa’s backers snatch ANC Mpumalanga Politics
  3. ‘Keep our tax affairs a secret,’ ANC tells Sars Politics
  4. 'See you in court,' Ramaphosa tells Mkhwebane in suspension row Politics

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return