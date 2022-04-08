×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Social media campaign based on ‘Tembisa decuplets’ withdrawn from awards shortlist

08 April 2022 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
The SA National Editors Forum voiced its concerns to the International News Media Association about Independent Media's entry of its social media campaign based on its debunked Tembisa decuplets reports. File picture
The SA National Editors Forum voiced its concerns to the International News Media Association about Independent Media's entry of its social media campaign based on its debunked Tembisa decuplets reports. File picture
Image: 123RF / Prometeus

Independent Media’s entry of a social media campaign promoting its “baby trade” video series based on its debunked Tembisa decuplets reportage to a global news contest has been withdrawn amid controversy over its veracity.

The SA National Editors Forum had voiced its concerns to the International News Media Association (Inma) after the awards competition shortlist was made public on March 8.

The organisation said this week: “Inma understands how important trust is to news media. The shortlist process can be, and in this instance has been, used to provide additional information which the judges had no access to at the time of judging.

“Given the opportunity to review information from all parties related to the concerns raised, our international judges have reconsidered the entry, and it is no longer a finalist.”

The global media awards winners will be announced on June 8.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | And the category is: best use of media to discredit itself

International award shortlists Independent Media for the bogus Tembisa 10 story ... with a straight face, what’s more
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Debunked ‘Thembisa 10’ baby saga shortlisted in global media awards, to SA editors’ shock

Independent Media’s decuplets reportage is up for consideration in an international “best practice” contest, and its entry has not been disqualified ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win