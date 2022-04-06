Debunked ‘Thembisa 10’ baby saga shortlisted in global media awards, to SA editors’ shock

Independent Media’s decuplets reportage is up for consideration in an international “best practice” contest, and its entry has not been disqualified despite SA editors alerting the organisers that the entire saga has been discredited.

The controversial media house’s entry, titled “Baby Trade — Tracking the Truth”, is an eight-part short video series which purports to “deal with the spectre of human trafficking in SA, born out of the front-page story that made headlines around the world”.

Its entry submission claims “the series is a tremendous success” for increased engagement on social channels and for allegedly exposing a “corrupt network of medical professionals and state officials”. The group also asserted the reports gave “exposure to several NGOs doing work in the anti-trafficking space”.

The series is shortlisted in the upcoming Global Media Awards under the category Best Use of Social Media. The awards are hosted by the International News Media Awards (Inma), of which the Independent Group is a paying member.

This is despite the “decuplets” story having no basis in truth, contributing to the spread of disinformation and deliberately misleading audiences, said the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).