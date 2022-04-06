×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | And the category is: best use of media to discredit itself

International award shortlists Independent Media for the bogus Tembisa 10 story ... with a straight face, what’s more

Tom Eaton Columnist
06 April 2022 - 20:13

I try to defend journalism as much as I can, but damn, sometimes the media makes it hard. Exhibit A: the fact that a documentary produced by Iqbal Survé’s fiction factory, featuring the nonexistent decuplets, is in line to win an international journalism award...

