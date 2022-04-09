×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two rogue batches of Dark and Lovely hair relaxer recalled after complaints

09 April 2022 - 09:26 By TImesLIVE
Two batches of this product have been recalled after 22 consumers complained about scalp irritation and hair breakage.
Two batches of this product have been recalled after 22 consumers complained about scalp irritation and hair breakage.
Image: National Consumer Commission

A L’Oréal hair relaxer has been recalled after complaints from 22 consumers that it causes scalp irritation and hair breakage.

Certain 125ml tubs of Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine relaxer must be returned to the shop where they were bought for a full refund, the National Consumer Commission said on Saturday.

“We understand that an isolated incident in the production led to an imbalance of the active raw material, affecting one batch only,” said acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza.

She said L’Oréal had informed the commission about a voluntary recall of batch numbers 87UD00 and 87UD01.

They were  distributed nationally as well as in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini, Zambia and Madagascar.

“The Consumer Protection Act requires that manufactures and producers of products produce and supply goods and products are of good quality and free of defects,” said Mabuza.

“We urge suppliers and manufactures to prioritise consumer safety at all times. The commission is monitoring the recall based on its recall guidelines.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Refunds are on the table for grounded Kulula passengers

Good news for the thousands whose Kulula flights were cancelled during the airline’s recent five-day grounding — Comair has decided it will issue ...
News
2 weeks ago

Investigation launched into noodles brand after 'reasonable suspicion' that company supplied 'unsafe goods'

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it is investigating Grandisync CC, the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles, after finding "reasonable ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Provinces thrust into the dark as Eskom implements load reduction South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...