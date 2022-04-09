Bloemfontein gets three-day cleanup blitz before Ramaphosa’s visit

When President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for the second post-state of the nation presidential imbizo in Bloemfontein on Saturday, Potso Motoko plans to tell him exactly how he feels about the Mangaung metro, which was placed under administration this week.

“I am going to tell him about the corruption, unemployment challenges and that we are tired of foreign nationals taking over the country. There is also an issue with potholes, unreliable and dirty water supply and the bucket system that is still being used by the communities,” he said.

Motoko, who chairs the Mangaung Service Delivery Forum, will be among thousands of community members who will gather at the Dr Molemela Stadium to see Ramaphosa.

The Botshabelo community leader told TimesLIVE he also plans to ask Ramaphosa to address the issue of accessing land.

“The politicians just take over and give each other pieces of land and we don’t know how the process is done,” he said.