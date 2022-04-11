×

South Africa

Man shoots four family members, including his wife

11 April 2022 - 07:07
A man allegedly shot and killed his father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and wounded his wife on the weekend. File image
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Three family members died while a fourth victim, the wife of the 42-year-old suspect, is fighting for her life after being shot at the weekend.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man handed himself to police in Ermelo after the incident at Kanana in Mzinoni on Saturday afternoon.

“According to information, an argument started between the man and his wife when he visited his wife’s family.

“The situation turned violent when he allegedly drew a pistol and shot at his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Only the wife survived. She is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.”

Mohlala said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect and his wife were having marital challenges which might have fuelled the situation,” he said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on couples to refrain from using violence to resolve issues.

“Violence is not the way to go. We urge couples to resolve matters in an amicable way. There was no need for the loss of lives in this manner,” she said.

