City of Cape Town issues permit for Two Oceans marathon to go ahead

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead this weekend, after a clear traffic plan for churches to hold their Easter services was devised.

The city said the Two Ocean Marathon board has “committed to moving the event away from the Easter weekend in future”.

The decision to grant the permit was made after lengthy revision of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC event plans and supporting documents as required by the events bylaw, together with the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act, the city said.

It was satisfied the event organiser has met the requirements.

“After extensive, albeit belated, efforts by the race organisers to properly consult affected churches, there is now a clear traffic plan for churches that will ensure Easter services can go ahead,” the city said in a statement.

The city said it recognised the importance of religious institutions and respected the constitutional rights of Christians honouring their faith by attending church services over Easter as well as other faith-based activities that may be taking place this weekend.

“To mitigate the impact on any worshippers or other individuals going about their business, the city’s traffic services will work with marathon marshals to ensure worshippers are able to gain access to intersections along the route and ensure they are not unreasonably restricted in reaching their properties or places of business at all times.”

TimesLIVE

