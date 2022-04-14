×

Wet Easter weekend predicted for SA

14 April 2022 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE
“Sunday and Monday will see rainfall persisting over the central and eastern parts of the country.”
Image: RUSSELL CHEYNE/Reuters

SA is likely to experience a wet Easter long weekend, the weather service says. 

An extensive band of isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers is expected over much of the central interior on Good Friday, according to the SA Weather Service.

The North West, Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are likely to experience the return of thunderstorms, along with the risk of localised flooding and/or occurrences of hail and strong, damaging winds.

Saturday will see scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers persisting over the central provinces, spreading to include the eastern and north-eastern provinces, where further significant to heavy falls may occur at places, especially over North West, Free State and Gauteng, says the SAWS.

TimesLIVE

