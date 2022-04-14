KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods

April 14 2022 - 06:06

WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods

As provincial authorities begin to count the cost of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, aerial footage gives a picture of the extent of the destruction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Durban earlier on Wednesday and assessed the damage with provincial officials.

TimesLIVE reporters Orrin Singh and Sandile Ndlovu saw the city from the seat of a helicopter on Wednesday and the visuals are shocking.

Play VideoAerial footage shows wide-spread destruction from KZN floodsAerial footage shows the destruction caused by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. The footage shows damage to a holiday resort in Umdloti, while vehicles at a Toyota factory in Prospecton are submerged in water.

In Umdloti, a house appears to be hanging on by a thread as a ravine has opened up beneath it. In Prospecton, a Toyota dealership will need to assess the damage to hundreds of vehicles.

The pair also visited New Germany, where houses built close to a river were washed away. Several community members have been reported missing.

The death toll had risen to 259 by Wednesday evening. .