KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods
April 14 2022 - 06:06
WATCH | Aerial footage shows severe devastation from KZN floods
As provincial authorities begin to count the cost of flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, aerial footage gives a picture of the extent of the destruction.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Durban earlier on Wednesday and assessed the damage with provincial officials.
TimesLIVE reporters Orrin Singh and Sandile Ndlovu saw the city from the seat of a helicopter on Wednesday and the visuals are shocking.
Play VideoAerial footage shows wide-spread destruction from KZN floodsAerial footage shows the destruction caused by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. The footage shows damage to a holiday resort in Umdloti, while vehicles at a Toyota factory in Prospecton are submerged in water.
In Umdloti, a house appears to be hanging on by a thread as a ravine has opened up beneath it. In Prospecton, a Toyota dealership will need to assess the damage to hundreds of vehicles.
The pair also visited New Germany, where houses built close to a river were washed away. Several community members have been reported missing.
The death toll had risen to 259 by Wednesday evening. .
April 14 2022 - 06:03
‘Cops never came, Cyril doesn’t care’: desperate Durbanites vent their fury
KwaZulu-Natal went from floods to fires on Wednesday as the devastating impact of one of the worst downpours in its history emerged and those affected vented their frustration by burning tyres on rain-soaked roads.
More than 300 people had died and the toll was expected to rise. Communities felt forsaken as residents desperately tried to cope with the death and devastation that caused roads and bridges to collapse, swept away homes and created fatal mudslides.
It is a disaster of massive proportions — floods in KwaZulu-Natal in 1987 claimed more than 500 lives.
April 14 2022 - 06:00
Death toll in KZN floods surpasses 300
More than 300 people have lost their lives in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.
In a statement, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance, Sipho Hlomuka, said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”
The figure had on Wednesday afternoon been stated as 253.
Hlomuka’s office said mop-up operations were currently under way.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.