×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Load-shedding is back, until Wednesday

17 April 2022 - 15:49 By TimesLIVE
“The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding," said the power utility. File image
“The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding," said the power utility. File image
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Stage 2 load-shedding will kick in from 4pm on Sunday, and will be in effect until 5am on Wednesday, depending on the level of breakdowns. 

This is due to additional generation unit losses and a delayed return to service of generators, Eskom said.

“The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load-shedding.

“The power system continues to be fragile and Eskom is forced to implement load-shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week.

Since Friday afternoon, Eskom said a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Amot power stations had returned to service. “We currently have 5,474MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,018MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

“The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

Eskom scrutinising emergency power contracts as load-shedding continues

Eskom is scrutinising contracts to buy power from a government programme for private developers to quickly bring on board additional generation.
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | Eskom warns of the possibility of more load-shedding next week as demand returns

While Eskom says it is still on track to suspend load-shedding at 5am on Friday, it has warned of the possibility of load-shedding next week.
News
3 days ago

Dark, cold season ahead? Eskom will cut back on planned maintenance to reduce load-shedding in winter

Will we be hit with even more load-shedding in winter? Eskom says it is trying to ensure it is kept to a minimum but we could spend some evenings in ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  4. Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain South Africa
  5. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground