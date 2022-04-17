Load-shedding is back, until Wednesday

Stage 2 load-shedding will kick in from 4pm on Sunday, and will be in effect until 5am on Wednesday, depending on the level of breakdowns.

This is due to additional generation unit losses and a delayed return to service of generators, Eskom said.

“The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load-shedding.

“The power system continues to be fragile and Eskom is forced to implement load-shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week.”

Since Friday afternoon, Eskom said a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Amot power stations had returned to service. “We currently have 5,474MW on planned maintenance, while another 17,018MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

“The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding.”

TimesLIVE

