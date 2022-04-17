×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Lucky escape for KZN man in floods

17 April 2022 - 17:54 By Sandile Ndlovu
Lizwi Madlala,30, stands on the foundation where his house used to be at Kwa-Santi in Pinetown.
Lizwi Madlala,30, stands on the foundation where his house used to be at Kwa-Santi in Pinetown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A KwaZulu-Natal man still cannot believe he survived the recent floods after his neighbour's house collapsed on him while he was sleeping.

Lizwi Madlala, 30, was asleep in his bed at home in Kwa-Santi, Pinetown, on Monday when he heard a big blast as his house flooded.

“I don't know how I survived. Most people died, including my neighbours, but I am still asking myself how I survived”, said Madlala.

He only remembers his bed floating backwards and veering left towards another house before coming to a halt. He sustained minor scratches from pushing away rocks being carried by big waves of water.

Madlala said: “I don't know what turned me to the left because everything was going to the right, including my neighbour who is still missing. God's hand just turned me.”

Madlala is one of the victims of the floods who survived. At least 398 people died while about 27 are still missing.

Among the people missing is Zandile Magwaza, 34, who is believed to have been swept away with her partner while sleeping. Her partner is believed to have survived, after he held on to a mango tree.

The search for the missing continues.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

KZN floods: Aid from around the world pours in for flood victims

South Africans have opened their hearts and wallets for the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
19 hours ago

Health officials on diarrhoea alert as KZN floods cause water shortages

KwaZulu-Natal health officials fear diarrhoea outbreaks as the province faces water and sanitation challenges caused by floods.
News
1 day ago

Historic KZN temple damaged by gushing river during floods

A traditional prayer observed on Good Friday was cancelled at the Umhlatuzana Hindu Temple in Chatsworth after part of the 70-year-old building was ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Looters arrested in Umlazi South Africa
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join Nato World
  4. Man claims he was detained for breaking fast on Gautrain South Africa
  5. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground