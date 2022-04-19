Residents up in arms as power cuts persist in Riverlea and surrounds

While the rest of the country is adapting to the latest load-shedding schedules, residents of Riverlea, west of Johannesburg, are up in arms after intermittent power failures in the past week.

Resident Clint Job said the whole area was without power for five days last week.

“Technicians eventually found the fault, fixed it and this caused another fault. The problem now is every time after load-shedding, when the power comes back on, there is too much power and it trips. We need City Power to come and switch on every time,” Job said.

Job said technicians were at the Hursthill substation on Tuesday night.

The substation serves a number of areas besides Riverlea. It caters for parts of Fairland, Parkhurst, Greenside, Craighall Park, Westdene, Northcliff, Newlands, Mayfair, Emmarentia and Crosby. Some of these areas have also experienced disruptions.