Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding
19 April 2022 - 07:42
Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding after two units tripped.
“Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping,” it said on Tuesday.
The power utility is expected to hold a briefing later on Tuesday morning on the current system challenges.
TimesLIVE
