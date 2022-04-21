Eskom has burnt R626m worth of diesel to 'keep the lights on' in April

Eskom spent just under R7bn on diesel to run its emergency generation plants in the last financial year and about R3.5bn on independent power producers (IPPs) and generators.

And for the past 21 days of April, the new financial year, Eskom has already spent R626m on about 48.5-million litres of fuel to run its open cycle gas turbines — usually reserved to supply additional energy to the national grid during times of peak or emergency demand.

That's according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who on Thursday said that load-shedding may be lifted by the weekend.

Eskom expects to lower load-shedding to stage 2 on Thursday night after the peak hours of consumption between 5pm and 8pm.