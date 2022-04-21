State of disaster could last three months: What you need to know

The national state of disaster in response to the floods in KwaZulu-Natal could last three months.

This is according to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was briefing media this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

At least 443 people have died in KZN, with about 48 people still unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced.

Why will the state of disaster be in place for three months?

Dlamini-Zuma said it would likely last three months with the possibility of the government extending it. The minister said the state of disaster has been gazetted and is in line with section 3 of the Disaster Management Act.

“The act allows up to three months and if it needs to be terminated early, it can be. It also allows for an extension. So the initial period will be three months, and then an assessment will be made to extend or not,” said Dlamini-Zuma.