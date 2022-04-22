×

South Africa

LISTEN | SA on the conflict and ‘Kyiv returns to normal’ after two months of Ukraine-Russia battles

22 April 2022 - 15:03 By TImesLIVE
A torn flag of Ukraine hangs on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on April 14 2022. File photo.
A torn flag of Ukraine hangs on a wire in front an apartment building destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on April 14 2022. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Ukraine-Russia conflict will mark two months on Sunday.

We look back at SA’s stance and hear from a Ukrainian citizen in the capital Kyiv.

"Kyiv is the safest place to stay right now," says Anastasia Kondratiuk.

TimesLIVE

