LISTEN | SA on the conflict and ‘Kyiv returns to normal’ after two months of Ukraine-Russia battles
22 April 2022 - 15:03
The Ukraine-Russia conflict will mark two months on Sunday.
We look back at SA’s stance and hear from a Ukrainian citizen in the capital Kyiv.
"Kyiv is the safest place to stay right now," says Anastasia Kondratiuk.
TimesLIVE
