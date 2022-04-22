×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine: here’s a recap

22 April 2022 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

On February 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. As a result, we have seen two countries at war for two months — with no end in sight and a death toll that grows every day.

There have been an estimated 4,450 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured. These numbers were reported by the UN on April 21 and the body believes the numbers could be considerably higher.

TimesLIVE Video looks back at the past two months of chaos in Ukraine.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

UKRAINE UPDATES | Kremlin: no change to timetable on rouble payments for gas

Ukraine updates.
News
8 hours ago

Ethiopians queue to join Russian army in Ukraine on rumours of cash payouts

Drawn by rumours on social media, young men and old, many with their military records in hand, arrived outside the Russian embassy in Ethiopia's ...
News
20 hours ago

UK PM Johnson says Ukraine peace talks are doomed because of 'crocodile' Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail, as he compared holding talks with Russian President ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  2. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer