WATCH | Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine: here’s a recap
22 April 2022 - 12:18
On February 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. As a result, we have seen two countries at war for two months — with no end in sight and a death toll that grows every day.
There have been an estimated 4,450 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured. These numbers were reported by the UN on April 21 and the body believes the numbers could be considerably higher.
TimesLIVE Video looks back at the past two months of chaos in Ukraine.
TimesLIVE
