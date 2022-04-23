R4.5m libel claim ends in another legal black eye for school admin assistant

If Cathy Botha had been successful in a R4.5m high court damages claim, she would have eclipsed the SA record for libel payouts.

But the former school administrative assistant, who sued an auditing firm she blamed for the loss of her job, had her Pretoria high court claim thrown out this month.

Botha's defeat extended her losing streak to eight years after her temporary contract at Prinshof School for the Visually Impaired was not renewed in 2014.

According to court papers Botha served on accountants and auditors Meintjies Van Tonder and Basson, her losses included:

six years of income, medical aid contributions and housing allowance;

the costs she incurred in unfair dismissal cases — which she also lost — at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration and the labour court;

blacklisting by her bank because she could not make bond repayments;

life insurance policies that lapsed due to loss of income; and

“costs at the high court in pursuit to keep the roof over plaintiff’s head in terms of section 26 of the constitution [which deals with eviction].”

Botha, who also claimed “punitive constitutional damages” of R1.5m, said she suffered mental anguish and “my general patrimony has been diminished by approximately R3m by the false and malicious audit report/statements that the defendant has made and published since March 14 2014".