Beyond the Palin: court throws out ex-governor’s defamation case ... again

Victory of press freedom as judge is unconvinced by former Republican vice-presidential candidate’s evidence

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has lost her defamation case against the New York Times for a second time, with a jury finding for the newspaper a day after the judge said he’d throw the case out anyway due to weak evidence.



“I have concluded as a matter of law that the defendants are not liable too,” US district judge Jed Rakoff told the jurors after they delivered their unanimous verdict on Tuesday afternoon. “So we’ve reached the same bottom line.”..