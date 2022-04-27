×

South Africa

Free State cop faces criminal charges for allegedly faking man’s arrest

27 April 2022 - 09:44 By TIMESLIVE
A Free State police constable and his accomplice are charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Free State police officer was arrested alongside a man who he allegedly helped lie to his employer about missing work after being arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said Constable Petrus Nnetlane and Mollo Phillip Lucas were charged with fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

“They were arrested on April 21 2022 by the Hawks in Bethlehem. This was after Lucas had reportedly failed to show up at his workplace for duty on March 31 2022.

“In a consequent disciplinary hearing Lucas presented an admission of guilt form issued by Constable Nnetlane under suspicious circumstances. In the form it was stated that on the day in question Lucas was arrested and given an option to pay a fine or appear in court at a later date for a common assault charge,” said Singo.

The company decided to investigate further and approached the Hawks,

“The Hawks investigation revealed Nnetlane colluded with Lucas to issue the form. It was revealed that in the form Nnetlane used particulars of a non-existent police official.”

The two men appeared in the Bethlehem magistrate’s court and were released on R500 bail each. 

TimesLIVE

