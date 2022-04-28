×

South Africa

'Private prosecutions explained': Barry Bateman joins up with Gerrie Nel

28 April 2022 - 09:58 By TimesLIVE
Gerrie Nel and Barry Bateman.
Gerrie Nel and Barry Bateman.
Image: Supplied

Former radio journalist and author Barry Bateman, who came to national prominence during the Oscar Pistorius trial, is joining up with ex-prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

Bateman said in a Twitter announcement on Thursday he is joining AfriForum’s private prosecution unit as its communications manager.

He said he intends focusing on bringing some of the inner workings of the private prosecution unit to the foreground and to write in depth about the concept of private prosecution.

Bateman co-authored the book Behind the Door with his colleague Mandy Wiener on the trial of Oscar Pistorius for the February 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

“Many of the biggest stories I have pursued in my career have been about holding those in power to account. Joining Nel’s team will contribute to that work, albeit from a different perspective. I look forward to bridging the gap between the incredible work of the unit and newsrooms across the country,” said Bateman.

Nel, formerly the lead prosecutor in the Pistorius trial, said: “Barry is another arrow in our quiver to deal with selective prosecutions and the collapse of the criminal justice system. He brings a distinctive skill set which will undoubtedly augment our strategy to establish further and develop the concept of private prosecutions.”

The correctional services department said late last year that preparations for a victim-offender dialogue are under way to consider whether Pistorius can be released on parole. The former Paralympian is serving a prison sentence of 13 years and five months.

TimesLIVE

