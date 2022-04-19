×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No bail for two men accused of murdering guard during Clover strike

19 April 2022 - 18:34 By TimesLIVE
Two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of security official Terence Tegg in February have been denied bail.
Two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of security official Terence Tegg in February have been denied bail.
Image: Terence Tegg via Facebook

The two men accused of murdering a security guard during a protest at Clover in February were denied bail on Tuesday.

Mohale Shokane and Nkosinathi Mbatha had appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court where they were charged with murdering Terence Tegg and the attempted murder of JJ Cassanga. 

AfriForum said the investigating officer in the case, Capt Robert George Seckle, told AfriForum's private prosecution unit that he had arrested another accused on Tuesday morning.

The suspect will appear in court on Thursday.

Nearly 200 acts of violence during strike, 30 suspects identified: Clover

Amid ongoing CCMA-facilitated negotiations between Clover and trade unions to resolve a months-long strike, the company has denounced the violence ...
News
1 month ago

The case was provisionally placed on the roll for June 23 to allow the state to finalise the investigation.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is helping Michele Bebbington, who was engaged to Tegg, and the Cassanga family in terms of a watching brief.

“We feel that justice prevailed today and agree with the magistrate that the accused could not prove any exceptional circumstances to justify their release on bail.

“We want to compliment the investigating officer on the arrest of another accused and agree with the magistrate that he was a steadfast witness during the bail application,” said the head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel.

Tegg was engaged and the father of two boys. He was contracted to PPS Security, which was asked to protect Clover’s property at Clayville from violent industrial action, the company said.

At the time of his death, police said, he was allegedly pelted with stones by protesters while three other security officers were injured.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Clover staffer fears for life as protesters hit close to home

Striking colleagues blamed for attack as months-long fight against job cuts turns deadly
News
1 month ago

Nearly 200 acts of violence during strike, 30 suspects identified: Clover

Amid ongoing CCMA-facilitated negotiations between Clover and trade unions to resolve a months-long strike, the company has denounced the violence ...
News
1 month ago

Security official murdered in Clover protest was father of two and engaged to marry

Clover confirmed on Monday that the security official murdered by a violent mob was Terence Tegg, who was engaged and the father of two boys.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods