No bail for two men accused of murdering guard during Clover strike

The case was provisionally placed on the roll for June 23 to allow the state to finalise the investigation.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is helping Michele Bebbington, who was engaged to Tegg, and the Cassanga family in terms of a watching brief.

“We feel that justice prevailed today and agree with the magistrate that the accused could not prove any exceptional circumstances to justify their release on bail.

“We want to compliment the investigating officer on the arrest of another accused and agree with the magistrate that he was a steadfast witness during the bail application,” said the head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel.

Tegg was engaged and the father of two boys. He was contracted to PPS Security, which was asked to protect Clover’s property at Clayville from violent industrial action, the company said.

At the time of his death, police said, he was allegedly pelted with stones by protesters while three other security officers were injured.

TimesLIVE

