No bail for two men accused of murdering guard during Clover strike
The two men accused of murdering a security guard during a protest at Clover in February were denied bail on Tuesday.
Mohale Shokane and Nkosinathi Mbatha had appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court where they were charged with murdering Terence Tegg and the attempted murder of JJ Cassanga.
AfriForum said the investigating officer in the case, Capt Robert George Seckle, told AfriForum's private prosecution unit that he had arrested another accused on Tuesday morning.
The suspect will appear in court on Thursday.
The case was provisionally placed on the roll for June 23 to allow the state to finalise the investigation.
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is helping Michele Bebbington, who was engaged to Tegg, and the Cassanga family in terms of a watching brief.
“We feel that justice prevailed today and agree with the magistrate that the accused could not prove any exceptional circumstances to justify their release on bail.
“We want to compliment the investigating officer on the arrest of another accused and agree with the magistrate that he was a steadfast witness during the bail application,” said the head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit, Gerrie Nel.
Tegg was engaged and the father of two boys. He was contracted to PPS Security, which was asked to protect Clover’s property at Clayville from violent industrial action, the company said.
At the time of his death, police said, he was allegedly pelted with stones by protesters while three other security officers were injured.
