South Africa

Four people die in shack fire

03 May 2022 - 10:27
Three siblings and an adult died in a fire in Marathon informal settlement in Germiston. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

Four people, including three siblings, died in a shack fire allegedly caused by a paraffin stove left unattended in Marathon informal settlement in Germiston on Sunday night.

Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi said all four were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

He said firefighters received the call at 11.13pm on Sunday and responded promptly.

“Primrose, Bedfordview and Albertina Sisulu fire stations were in attendance with three fire engines,” he said.

He said on arrival, many shacks were destroyed and the blaze was spreading.

“After the fire was extinguished, it was discovered three siblings from one shack and an adult from another did not escape the blaze.”

Ntladi said the children’s mother escaped with minor burn wounds.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be a paraffin stove left unattended in one of the burnt shacks.”

Ntladi said an inquest docket was opened with the police for investigation.

TimesLIVE

