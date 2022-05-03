×

South Africa

Sassa calls fake news on 'R85,000 grant promotion' circulating on social media

03 May 2022 - 13:00
Image: SA government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has rubbished a text message claiming the agency is running a promotion for beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

According to the message circulating on social media, Sassa is rewarding beneficiaries with R85,000 for a year.

“Sassa warns the public against the fake information. The agency is not running any grant promotion and the SMS does not come from Sassa. Please stay vigilant,” said Sassa.

It is one of a string of scams that have been circulating on social media regarding Sassa.

The agency recently dismissed a notice circulating on social media claiming it was working with the DA and parliament’s portfolio committee on social development to give away poverty alleviation vouchers.

The notice claimed R700 vouchers were being handed to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 grant.

“Parents who are unemployed or recipients of the R350 grant qualify to have their malnourished children in the said age group register for this malnourishment voucher,” read the post.

Sassa warned the public the post was fake.

“The agency doesn’t offer such a voucher. We urge people to never give their ID numbers to anyone who poses as a Sassa official. When in doubt, they must visit Sassa offices to confirm or call 0800601011.”

