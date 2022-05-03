Sassa calls fake news on 'R85,000 grant promotion' circulating on social media

It is one of a string of scams that have been circulating on social media regarding Sassa.

The agency recently dismissed a notice circulating on social media claiming it was working with the DA and parliament’s portfolio committee on social development to give away poverty alleviation vouchers.

The notice claimed R700 vouchers were being handed to unemployed parents and recipients of the R350 grant.

“Parents who are unemployed or recipients of the R350 grant qualify to have their malnourished children in the said age group register for this malnourishment voucher,” read the post.

Sassa warned the public the post was fake.

“The agency doesn’t offer such a voucher. We urge people to never give their ID numbers to anyone who poses as a Sassa official. When in doubt, they must visit Sassa offices to confirm or call 0800601011.”

