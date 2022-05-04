Skin and tissue donations can save hundreds of children a year who die from burns in SA

“Skin grafting has been medically recognised as the most effective way to minimise scarring and promote healing of severe burns,” according to the ODF Tissue Bank report.

“Children particularly need skin grafts as a small burn or scald can cover most of their body, and these skin grafts may be life-saving.

“A burn patient with severe burns may need repeated skin grafts from numerous donors before their burns heal sufficiently.

The foundation reports that when skin is donated, only a very thin layer — similar to tissue paper — is removed and the area from which it is retrieved looks like a light graze.

According to De Kock, because children's skin is still developing, it is thinner than an adult's. Their skin will also burn at lower temperatures and more deeply, which means their injuries are often more serious and their burns have long-term effects.

Tell says that sub-Saharan countries have between 300,000 and 17.5-million children under the age of five who sustain burn injuries annually, with fire-related burns the second-largest external cause of death in the region.

“There is overwhelming evidence that these injuries are largely environmentally conditioned and therefore preventable.”

The graft retains moisture and helps regulate body temperature, it also helps protect the body from bacteria and other harmful elements.

“Burn wounds must be dressed to prevent dehydration and infection. By applying donor skin [an allograft] to burn wounds, the body recognises the skin as human tissue and sees it as the patient’s own and accepts it.

“A skin allograft relieves pain and controls infection more effectively than a collagen dressing.”