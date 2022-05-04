RECORDED | Eskom to address the media on system challenges

Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Tuesday afternoon, and the power cuts are expected to be in place until 5am on Monday due to “severe generation capacity constraints”.

The power utility said: “This load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service as well as breakdowns of nine generators.”

It said it will continue to monitor the system and implement changes “as required”.

Eskom said since Monday a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg and Arnot and two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

