×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

RECORDED | Eskom to address the media on system challenges

Scheduled for 10am

04 May 2022 - 09:47

Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm on Tuesday afternoon, and the power cuts are expected to be in place until 5am on Monday due to “severe generation capacity constraints”.

The power utility said: “This load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service as well as breakdowns of nine generators.”

It said it will continue to monitor the system and implement changes “as required”.

Eskom said since Monday a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg and Arnot and two units each at Hendrina and Matla power stations suffered breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding due to 'severe generation capacity constraints'

Eskom says since Monday a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg and Arnot, as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla ...
News
21 hours ago

'This is just a nuisance' — Matshela Koko slams chief justice Raymond Zondo's latest report

"I have come to the conclusion that CJ Zondo has set up the NPA to fail," said Koko.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  4. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  5. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa