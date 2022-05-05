'It’s always a big hit,' says FlySafair after selling 31,700 R8 tickets, more than 1-million people in 'waiting room'

FlySafair says it sold 31,713 tickets during its annual mega sale with hopeful travellers buying tickets for R8 for domestic flights that excluded Mauritius.

Chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning the top destinations were Cape Town, Joburg and Durban, with a “fair amount of demand” for flights to Gqeberha and East London in the Eastern Cape.

“This is the sixth time we’ve run this sale and it’s always a big hit. It stands to reason that it serves us well, which is why we keep doing it,” he said.

FlySafair owned top Twitter trends and was flooded with responses from travellers who scored on the sale and those who camped in the waiting room for hours without any luck.

Gordon said it was a pleasant sight to witness South Africans take part in the sale and talk about it online.