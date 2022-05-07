×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town warns residents of prepaid electricity token scam

07 May 2022 - 14:56
Cape Town residents have been warned about a prepaid electricity scam.
Cape Town residents have been warned about a prepaid electricity scam.
Image: 123rf/simplyamazing

The City of Cape Town says an online scammer is enticing Cape Town residents with discounted electricity prepaid tokens.

An online scammer is enticing Cape Town residents with discounted electricity prepaid tokens.
An online scammer is enticing Cape Town residents with discounted electricity prepaid tokens.
Image: Supplied

Mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen asked residents to be vigilant and to buy prepaid electricity only from approved vendors.

“The city is aware that the scammer is claiming to be able to provide residents with electricity prepaid tokens at a substantially discounted rate,” said Van Reenen.

“It should be noted that any units bought via this scam will not be accepted by city prepaid electricity meters and customers will lose the money paid.

“Residents are encouraged to only purchase units from reputable vendors and are reminded that they may find vendors by making use of the city’s new load-shedding app or by visiting the city’s website.”

Van Reenen warned residents the city will not refund them if they buy electricity from the scammer.

“Importantly, residents are reminded that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Van Reenen.

“Households which are struggling financially are reminded that they can reduce their household electricity bills by using less. To a large extent, the power is truly in their hands to reduce costs. There are several ways that households can reduce their electricity usage and, by doing so, reduce the amount of money spent.

“The city also has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners, as well as those who have been severely affected by Covid-19. Residents should please contact the city to see if they qualify for assistance.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Ex-council staff jailed for pocketing R138,000 in cemetery fraud

Two Western Cape municipal employees have been jailed for burial site fraud.
News
3 hours ago

Northern Cape police recover cellphone tower batteries stolen in Gqeberha

Northern Cape police recovered stolen cellphone tower batteries worth more than R480,000 on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Sting nets Cape Town top cop for escorting ‘agent’ transporting drugs

A top Cape Town cop has been bust in a sting operation for allegedly escorting a drug trafficker who was actually a police intelligence agent.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de ... South Africa
  3. UKRAINE WRAP | UK's Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron World
  4. Off-duty Durban cop killed while trying to stop hijacking outside daughter’s ... South Africa
  5. 'It’s always a big hit,' says FlySafair after selling 31,700 R8 tickets, more ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil