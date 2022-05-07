Cape Town warns residents of prepaid electricity token scam

Mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen asked residents to be vigilant and to buy prepaid electricity only from approved vendors.

“The city is aware that the scammer is claiming to be able to provide residents with electricity prepaid tokens at a substantially discounted rate,” said Van Reenen.

“It should be noted that any units bought via this scam will not be accepted by city prepaid electricity meters and customers will lose the money paid.

“Residents are encouraged to only purchase units from reputable vendors and are reminded that they may find vendors by making use of the city’s new load-shedding app or by visiting the city’s website.”