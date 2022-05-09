POLL | Does displaying the old SA flag constitute hate speech?

Lobby group AfriForum is at the receiving end of criticism for its application to overturn a court ruling on displaying the apartheid flag in public and private spaces.

The group is applying to have the equality court ruling that declared the display of the flag a form of hate speech, overturned.

The appeal will be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein this week.

AfriForum CEO Ernst Roets said the lobby group and its members do not display the flag, but that they want a distinction made clear between free speech and hate speech.