Traffic cop's motorcycle with blue lights and sirens stolen in Krugersdorp

Somewhere out there, a person has a fully branded Gauteng traffic police motorbike.

The bike, which is fitted with blue lights and sirens, was stolen in the Krugersdorp area.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed the motorbike was stolen on Monday evening.

“The bike was parked in a garage last night and there was nobody in the house. The neighbour realised the garage was broken into and the bike was missing,” he said.