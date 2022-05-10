×

South Africa

Traffic cop's motorcycle with blue lights and sirens stolen in Krugersdorp

10 May 2022 - 16:37
Traffic police confirm the bike was stolen on Monday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/radututa

Somewhere out there, a person has a fully branded Gauteng traffic police motorbike.

The bike, which is fitted with blue lights and sirens, was stolen in the Krugersdorp area.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed the motorbike was stolen on Monday evening.

“The bike was parked in a garage last night and there was nobody in the house. The neighbour realised the garage was broken into and the bike was missing,” he said.

He said the bike, which belonged to one of their employees, has not yet been recovered. Maremane said the department condemned the highly “upsetting” incident.

He encouraged members of the public who had information to contact the police.

“No arrests yet, and the bike is not found. The public may contact us on 011 689 3600 or contact SAPS as the case has been opened,” he said.

TimesLIVE

