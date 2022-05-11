Two bust after insurance company 'smelt a rat' over R6.5m life cover claim

Two men are to appear in the Durban regional court for allegedly claiming a multi million-rand life insurance payout on a person who turned out to be alive.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the pair, aged 33 and 45, were expected to appear in court in July for insurance fraud.

“It is alleged that the 33-year-old suspect applied for R6.5m life cover insurance in February 2020. Three months later the 45-year-old beneficiary submitted a claim alleging that the insured person is dead. The insurance company was suspicious and investigated the matter.”

“It was discovered that the supposed departed person was alive and a case of fraud was reported at Berea police station.”

Mhlongo said the case docket was allocated to a Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team in Durban for further investigation.

“They were served with summons [to appear in court] on May 10 and are expected to appear on July 5.”

TimesLIVE

