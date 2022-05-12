Dis-Chem data breach: What could crooks do with your leaked information?

The names, e-mail addresses and phone numbers accessed by an “unauthorised party” from a Dis-Chem service provider could potentially be used by criminals to try to hoodwink consumers into parting with more sensitive personal information.

Those affected by the breach — about 3.6-million people — could see a potential increase in spam e-mails and spam calls. But on its own, criminals won’t be able to do too much with the compromised data, say experts.

Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) CEO Manie van Schalkwyk said criminals could try to leverage the information to gain access to more sensitive consumer data.

“If you look at those data elements, in itself they really can’t do much. The modus operandi is that they will contact the consumers, either on e-mail or phone, and it will look like they are coming from the bank,” said Van Schalkwyk.

“And then they will, for instance, say to the consumer, 'we are phoning from the bank and there is a big debit order on your account that needs to go off, should we stop it for you?' And of course, people will say yes.