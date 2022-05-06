Travel insurance, customer 'service' staffers and trust

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Consumer trust at an all-time low — and rightly so

A number of widely reported breaches of our personal information — Experian and TransUnion, for starters — has many consumers on high alert for fraudulent approaches of the financial kind.

Helene forwarded me an e-mail she’d received, purportedly from the SA Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS).

“I have no idea what it is about,” she said. “It feels like a scam to me. I would greatly appreciate it if you have any information on this company.”

The SAFPS is a non-profit company which provides a shared database to member organisations as well as offering the public a means of protecting themselves against impersonation and identity theft.

The e-mail Helene received states: “The SAFPS has issued the attached letter for your protection. It serves to verify your identity when you apply for credit or other services. The letter must accompany any application for a loan or to open an account at one of our members.”