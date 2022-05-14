Great escapes galore as body count after 14 air calamities is ... one blesbok

The blesbok was killed when a helicopter's spinning tail rotor hit its head during a game-capturing operation in the Free State on March 10.

The incident in Paul Roux also accounted for the sole human casualty, a 30-year-old pilot who climbed out of his wrecked Schweizer 269C and called his company, Helicon, with news of the crash before being taken to hospital in Bloemfontein with serious injuries.

The CAA report said the pilot was trying to force a herd of blesbok into a boma.

“While flying about a foot (30cm) above ground level, the pilot felt a bump which originated from the tail section. He then pulled the collective pitch lever with the intention to climb, but without success,” it said.

“The helicopter entered a spin that the pilot could not recover from and the helicopter impacted the ground very hard. [It] was destroyed.”

Farms — specifically crop-spraying — were involved in three other incidents reported on by CAA investigators.