Murder trial to start anew because of crucial blunder by KZN magistrate

When the case continued in October 2021, the prosecutor simply called the next witness without any reference to the trial within a trial.

It was only during argument on the merits that it was learnt that the accused did not testify and that the magistrate had failed to give a ruling.

The magistrate then stopped the proceedings as the defence argued that the failure to call the accused to testify during the trial within a trial was a gross irregularity necessitating the acquittal of the accused.

In the special review by KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy judge president Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, the high court said the magistrate committed an irregularity when he failed to give the accused an opportunity to either testify or close his case.

“It was another irregularity when he failed to make a ruling on the trial within a trial, which is prejudicial to the accused as it affects his right to a fair trial,” Poyo-Dlwati said.

However, she said the irregularity was not of such a nature that would necessitate the acquittal of the accused. She said as the magistrate had not pronounced on the accused’s guilt or otherwise, she did not believe there was a failure of justice.

“Stopping the proceedings and having them commence afresh would cure any prejudice that the accused may have suffered.”

TimesLIVE

