POLL | Do you think mining CEO Neal Froneman understands the outrage over his R300m pay package?

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman’s R300m remuneration has sparked debate about inequality and the huge pay gap in the country.

The Sunday Times reported Froneman received a whopping R300m after a long-term incentive awarded in 2018 topped up his pay package.

Defending his huge payday, Froneman claimed executive remuneration is not well understood.

“I had nothing to do with my remuneration. Only a small portion, I think R28m in this case, is a cash remuneration paid by the company. The R270m shares is a cost to the shareholder”.