WATCH | Jeremy Sias pleads not guilty in Meghan Cremer murder case as victim's mother takes the stand

Murder accused Jeremy Sias made every effort in the Cape Town high court to hide his face from news photographers.

Sias is on trial for the murder of horsewoman 29-year-old Meghan Cremer, who was killed in August 2019. He was a farm labourer on a horse farm in Philippi, Cape Town, where Cremer was renting a cottage and stabled two horses.

The state alleges Sias entered Cremer’s cottage after 5pm on August 3 2019 and strangled her using a soft blue ribbon.

Sias allegedly placed Cremer’s body in the boot of her white Toyota Auris and drove to Olieboom Road in Philippi, where he dumped her body in the bushes.

He is alleged to have stolen Cremer’s bank cards, using them at multiple shops over the next two days.