×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bail decision expected in R3.5m Eastern Cape bribery case

25 May 2022 - 22:27 By TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison, Neil Naidoo, left, and businessmen Kenny Govender, middle, and Matthew Pillay in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison, Neil Naidoo, left, and businessmen Kenny Govender, middle, and Matthew Pillay in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: NPA ID Communication

The East London magistrate's court will on Thursday hand down judgment in the bail application by three men who allegedly attempted to bribe investigating officials with R3.5m to halt their investigation into a R36m national police tender they were allegedly involved in.

Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison Neil Naidoo and two businessmen, Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

The investigation related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP trading Pty Ltd for the supply of furniture to various police offices across the country for two years. Naidoo stands accused of initiating talks between the investigators and the two businessmen to halt  the investigations on March 12.

In an undercover operation, Pillay and Govender allegedly agreed to pay R3.5m by April 5.

They stand accused of paying R1.8m over to Naidoo on April 14. It is alleged Naidoo took R300,000 for himself and delivered R1.5m to the undercover police officers. 

The rest was to be paid at a later date.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

R600 fine for examiner found writing learner's licence test for applicant

An examiner who was caught red-handed writing a learner's licence test for an applicant has been given the option of paying a R600 fine or spending ...
News
2 months ago

Former Fifa official Valcke denies bribery charges in Swiss appeals court

Former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke and Qatari sports and broadcasting executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi denied bribery charges involving World ...
Sport
2 months ago

Ex-Goldman banker’s wife was a ‘co-conspirator,’ US argues

The wife of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng is becoming a key figure in his foreign-bribery trial, as prosecutors argue she helped him ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  2. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  3. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  4. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  5. Leading SA economist Mike Schüssler dies of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused