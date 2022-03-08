Soccer

Former Fifa official Valcke denies bribery charges in Swiss appeals court

08 March 2022 - 09:38 By Reuters
A file photo of Mascot Zakumi with Fifa Secretary General Jerome Valcke in Cape Town.
A file photo of Mascot Zakumi with Fifa Secretary General Jerome Valcke in Cape Town.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Denzil Maregele

Former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke and Qatari sports and broadcasting executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi denied bribery charges involving World Cup media rights in the appeals court of Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court on Monday.

The 61-year-old who was secretary general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015, was initially cleared in 2020 of accepting bribes and aggravated criminal mismanagement, but Swiss prosecutors appealed the ruling.

The advantages Valcke allegedly received, including the rent-free use of a villa owned by Al-Khelaifi in Sardinia and payments totalling 1.25 million euros ($1.36 million) from a third defendant, a Greek businessman, were linked to the awarding of media rights for Fifa World and Confederations Cups.

Judges first questioned 48-year-old Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Qatar-based media group beIN Sports and of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, about the acquisition of the villa Valcke allegedly used without paying rent in return for securing beIN media group media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Former Fifa official Jerome Valcke faces bribery case appeal in Swiss court

Former Fifa Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatari sports and broadcasting executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi go on trial on Monday in the appeals ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Asked whether he had struck a "corrupt arrangement" with Valcke, Al-Khelaifi said: "That is totally wrong. It's a false accusation."

Valcke, who has been banned from all football-related activity until mid-2032 by Fifa's ethics committee, said his professional and financial situation had deteriorated since 2015 as he had no income.

"My health is all I have left," he told the court.

Valcke said he had asked Al-Khelaifi to help him as a friend back in 2013 because he was facing difficulties financing the purchase of the villa and of a new boat.

"I'm not proud of it, I would have had fewer problems if I'd been reasonable," Valcke said.

"I turned to Nasser because I knew him ... That was Jerome talking to Nasser and not the Fifa secretary general to the president of beIN Sports."

Spanish court rejects Real, Barca request to suspend La Liga, CVC deal

A Madrid court has rejected a request by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao for a temporary injunction against a La Liga deal with private ...
Sport
17 hours ago

He said his request was not related to negotiations going on at the same time for World Cup media rights, adding the contract signed between beIN Sports and Fifa, also a party in the case, was financially very attractive for the world soccer body.

"I'm determined to contest the whole interpretation the court adopted in the first ruling," Valcke said.

He was sentenced in 2020 to a suspended fine for forging documents, while Al-Khelaifi as well as the Greek businessman were cleared of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Bribery charges against Al-Khelaifi were dropped ahead of the 2020 trial after he reached an agreement with Fifa.

The appeals trial is due to last until Thursday.

MORE:

WATCH | Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of stadiums

Football fans gathered in large numbers outside Orlando Stadium on Saturday morning for a “peaceful protest” to put pressure on the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Spurs' Kane pleased to leapfrog Arsenal great Henry in scoring chart

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he was delighted to go above Arsenal great Thierry Henry in the all-time Premier League scoring list after ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Klopp warns Liverpool against complacency ahead of Inter second leg

Liverpool must forget their 2-0 advantage over Inter Milan when they face the Italian side in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  3. Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death Cricket
  4. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer
  5. Shane Warne's family 'shattered' by his death Cricket

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations