Blade Nzimande confirms five courses offered by Walter Sisulu University are unaccredited

He said new student registrations for the legacy qualifications could only be accepted until the end of 2019. After that, “the programmes had to be taught out or a new programme put in place that enabled continued offering in the area”.

The five courses fall within this category and “should be in teach-out until new replacement programmes are accredited and registered”.

But WSU registered students for the courses after the cut-off date, Nzimande said. He said the postgraduate diploma in library and information services, which also has legacy roots, had not been offered since 2019.

The CHE had recommended the appointment of an evaluator to review the HEQSF alignment processes for the five courses.

“Once the report of the evaluator has been compiled, the HEQC will consider the report and recommendations. This process is under way,” said Nzimande.