Pakistani businessman gets two life terms after killing two men in Pretoria

Khan owns nine properties in and around Pretoria.

On February 1 2020, six members of an organisation called “Concerned Tshwane Residents” went to one of Khan’s properties in Luttig Street, Pretoria West, to verify if he indeed was the rightful owner.

“Upon arrival, an argument arose between Khan and a member of CTR. Khan took out a gun and shot the member and a bystander, who also died on the scene, and attempted to shoot another member of the CTR team,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

According to the testimony of one of the witnesses — who is a member of the CTR — its members went to the police station to report the matter.

When they arrived, they saw Khan and because of fear of what he might do, they did not enter the police station but instead went back to the scene of the shooting.

The police later came to the scene; it is then that they reported the matter to the police.

Two days after the incident, Khan handed himself over to the police.

Prosecutor Eric Sihlangu argued that Khan showed no remorse for his actions and that the killings were premeditated because he went to the scene with an already cocked firearm.

Sihlangu asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment in respect of the counts of murder.

In his judgment Judge Mokhine Mosopa said Khan was not justified in his action and did not why he committed the offences. He said Khan showed no signs of being a candidate for rehabilitation.

Director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi said he hoped the sentence would send a strong message that such violent crimes will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.