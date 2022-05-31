×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pakistani businessman gets two life terms after killing two men in Pretoria

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
31 May 2022 - 18:43
Sajid Khan at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to two life terms for two murders and six years for attempted murder committed in March 2020.
Sajid Khan at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to two life terms for two murders and six years for attempted murder committed in March 2020.
Image: NPA Communications

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday sentenced Pakistani businessman Muhamed Sajid Khan, 44, to two life terms and six years for two counts of  murder and one of attempted murder.

Two months ago, the court had found Khan guilty of the March 2020 murders of  Mamelodi businessman and activist Mukhtar Matlala and Avela Mbewu .

After his conviction, Khan — who had been out on bail of R10,000 — had his bail revoked.

Pretoria businessman found guilty on two counts of murder, bail revoked

The Pretoria high court on Monday convicted businessman Muhamed Sajid Khan, 44, on two counts of murder and attempted murder.
News
2 months ago

Khan owns nine properties in and around Pretoria. 

On February 1 2020, six members of an organisation called “Concerned Tshwane Residents” went to one of Khan’s properties in Luttig Street, Pretoria West, to verify if he indeed was the rightful owner. 

“Upon arrival, an argument arose between Khan and a member of CTR. Khan took out a gun and shot the member and a bystander, who also died on the scene, and attempted to shoot another member of the CTR team,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

According to the testimony of one of the witnesses — who is a member of the CTR — its members went to the police station to report the matter.

When they arrived, they saw Khan and because of fear of what he might do, they did not enter the police station but instead went back to the scene of the shooting.

The police later came to the scene; it is then that they reported the matter to the police. 

Two days after the incident, Khan handed himself over to the police.

Prosecutor Eric Sihlangu argued that Khan showed no remorse for his actions and that the killings were premeditated because he went to the scene with an already cocked firearm.

Sihlangu asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment in respect of the counts of murder. 

In his judgment Judge Mokhine Mosopa said Khan was not justified in his action and did not why he committed the offences. He said Khan showed no signs of being a candidate for rehabilitation.

Director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi said he hoped the sentence would send a strong message that such violent crimes will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Sheriff jailed for helping herself to R1m from trust account

An Eastern Cape sheriff has been slapped with an eight-year jail sentence for stealing close to R1m from a trust account.
News
3 days ago

State forensics witness made 'contradictory statements' about Senzo Meyiwa murder crime scene

A state forensics witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has made "contradictory statements" about his visit to the crime scene.
News
5 hours ago

Semi-automatic 9mm pistol used in Cape Town attorney Mihalik’s murder

Crime scene photos were handed in as evidence showing the gun used to murder Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings