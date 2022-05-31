State forensics witness made 'contradictory statements' about Senzo Meyiwa murder crime scene

A state forensics witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has made contradictory statements about his visit to the crime scene.

Sgt Thabo Mosia said in an affidavit deposed in 2019 — five years after the murder — that he had visited a hospital before going to the crime scene in October 2014.

“The incident of the murder scene was reported four hours after the murder. All the delays in dealing with the murder might have compromised the crime scene,” read the affidavit.

However, in testimony he said he went to the police station first and that he did not suspect there had been any tampering with or contamination of the crime scene.

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Meyiwa was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend at the time, Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They all pled not guilty in the Pretoria high court.

In the affidavit Mosia said he received a call from a Brig Ndlovu about a shooting. “At about 11.45pm I received a call where [the caller] identified himself as Brig Ndlovu ... [who] instructed me to go to Botshelong hospital.

“I arrived at the crime scene in Vosloorus at 12.20am on October 27 where I met Brig Ndlovu,” he said.

Mosia asked Ndlovu how many suspects were involved, how many gunshots there had been and the time of the incident, among other questions.

“From the information I received, at about 8pm on October 26 two African males entered the house. A well-known soccer player was shot and taken to Botshelong hospital but died on arrival,” he said.

However, in earlier testimony before court Mosia said after being called by Ndlovu he went to Vosloorus police station from where he was directed to the crime scene. He said Ndlovu had instructed him to go to the crime scene without providing the address. He told the court he went to the station to obtain the address.

Mosia had also stated in his earlier evidence that he did not suspect there had been any tampering with or contamination of the crime scene.

TimesLIVE

