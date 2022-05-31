×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Semi-automatic 9mm pistol used in Cape Town attorney Mihalik’s murder

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
31 May 2022 - 13:22
Two bullet holes can be seen in the driver's window of Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik's Mercedez-Benz after his murder.
Two bullet holes can be seen in the driver's window of Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik's Mercedez-Benz after his murder.
Image: Supplied

Crime scene photos were handed in as evidence in the Cape Town high court on Tuesday showing the bullet holes in the vehicle belonging to murdered Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik.

One of the accused, Sizwe Biyela, peered over a lawyer’s shoulder to see photographs of the murdered attorney slouched over in the driver’s seat of his black Mercedes-Benz outside his children’s school in Greenpoint on October 30 2018.

Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti stand accused of Mihalik’s assassination and the attempted murder of Mihalik’s son.

A police ballistics expert, warrant officer Aasiyah Allie, testified she was called to a shooting on the corner of Thornhill and Calvacade roads at 8.15am.

“We came across a vehicle parked with two bullet holes on the driver’s side window and a man was deceased in the driver's seat,” she told the court.

“There were two fired cartridge cases adjacent to the deceased’s vehicle. This normally comes from a semi-automatic pistol which ejects its cartridge cases out of the ejection port after firing.”

One bullet hit Mihalik in the head, penetrating the skull, and the other superficially perforated his head.

This second bullet hit Mihalik’s son, who was sitting in the back seat behind his father.

Bullet holes in the driver's window.
Bullet holes in the driver's window.
Image: Supplied
One of the bullet casings found adjacent to Mihalik's car under a nearby vehicle.
One of the bullet casings found adjacent to Mihalik's car under a nearby vehicle.
Image: Supplied

Allie explained this occurred because after the second bullet penetrated the window, it hit the driver’s plastic arm rest, resulting in the bullet jacket separating from the bullet core.

This separation would lead to the bullet changing direction towards the boy on the back seat.

A bullet jacket was found on the road surface underneath the driver’s side door which is believed to be from the second bullet.

“With a semi-automatic weapon, the jacket does not always separate from the bullet core but it does occur,” said Allie.

“The bullets are consistent with a semi-automatic 9mm parabellum weapon.”

Police ballistics expert Aasiyah Allie.
Police ballistics expert Aasiyah Allie.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux
One of the bullets entered halfway up the window and the other went through the bottom portion of the window.
One of the bullets entered halfway up the window and the other went through the bottom portion of the window.
Image: Supplied

Cronje Kriel, the defence lawyer for Maliti, put it to the witness that both shots were fired at the driver and the boy was not the intended target. Allie said she could not say who the intended target was.

CCTV footage of the incident is expected to be shown in court next week.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

One of Cape Town's top criminal lawyers was shot dead on Tuesday, October 30 2018, while dropping his child off at school.

READ MORE:

SA, the republic of gun wielders

Four months before he was killed in a hit in October last year, lawyer Pete Mihalik told the Western Cape High Court that former police colonel Chris ...
News
2 years ago

Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed

The owner of a popular tavern in Gugulethu, Cape Town, was fatally wounded in a shooting on Friday.
News
1 year ago

Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver'

Cape Town criminal law veteran Vernon Jantjies received an offer he could not refuse. But when he could not deliver on his client’s demand to keep ...
News
2 years ago

'Execution-style' killings send chilling message to legal fraternity

The execution-style killings of lawyers are designed to stall cases, create fear and send a message to the legal fraternity not to pursue specific ...
News
2 years ago

'Lawyers are under siege': friend of advocate gunned down in Cape Town

A close friend of an advocate who was gunned down at a petrol station on Sunday says some members of the legal profession have become "soft targets"  ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings